Video of wild female Siberian tiger captured for first time in forest in NE China’s Jilin

People's Daily Online) 13:28, March 31, 2023

The footage of a wild female Siberian tiger and two tiger cubs was captured in the Tianqiaoling forest area in northeast China’s Jilin Province on March 24, according to Tianqiaoling Forestry Co., Ltd.

Photo shows three wild Siberian tigers in the Tianqiaoling forest area in northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo courtesy of Tianqiaoling Forestry Co., Ltd.)

It was the first time that a wild female Siberian tiger was recorded in a video in the forest area, which is located in the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park.

The footage shows the female Siberian tiger lying on the ground under a tree, and two tiger cubs frolicking around the adult Siberian tiger.

China has enhanced efforts to protect wild Siberian tigers and Amur leopards in recent years, leading to rising populations of the two animals. There are 110 wild Siberian tigers and Amur leopards in the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park.

Photo shows a wild Siberian tiger cub in the Tianqiaoling forest area in northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo courtesy of Tianqiaoling Forestry Co., Ltd.)

