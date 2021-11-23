Siberian tiger breeder raises ferocious, cute creatures for 20 years

Ma Lina, a tiger breeder at the Hendaohezi Siberian Tiger Park in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been working at the park for 20 years. With her expertise in tiger breeding, she has become quite familiar with tigers' living habits.

In Ma’s eyes, every Siberian tiger has its own personality, while taking care of the tiger cubs is just like raising her own child. She hopes the tigers can master more abilities and skills to better adapt to the natural environment in the future, and find a home where they can truly belong.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)