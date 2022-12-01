White tiger cubs born at Chattogram Zoo, Bangladesh

Xinhua) 14:22, December 01, 2022

White tiger cubs are seen with their mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)

A white tiger cub is seen in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)

A white tiger cub is seen with its mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)

White tiger cubs are seen in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)

A white tiger cub is seen with its mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)

A white tiger cub is seen with its mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)

A white tiger cub is seen with its mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)

White tiger cubs eat meat in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)