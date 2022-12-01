White tiger cubs born at Chattogram Zoo, Bangladesh
White tiger cubs are seen with their mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)
A white tiger cub is seen in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)
A white tiger cub is seen with its mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)
White tiger cubs are seen in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)
A white tiger cub is seen with its mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)
A white tiger cub is seen with its mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)
A white tiger cub is seen with its mother in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)
White tiger cubs eat meat in Chattogram Zoo in Chattogram, Bangladesh on Nov. 27, 2022. Four white tiger cubs were born at Chattogram Zoo in July. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Monitoring system aids wild animal protection efforts in NE China
- An extinct, deeply divergent tiger lineage identified in northeastern China: study
- Four tiger cubs greet the world in Rongcheng, Shandong
- China sees fruitful achievements in protection of Siberian tigers, Amur leopards
- South China tiger cub makes public debut at breeding base in E China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.