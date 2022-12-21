Siberian tiger footprints found in NE China forest

This undated photo taken with an infrared monitoring camera shows a wild Siberian tiger in Tianqiaoling forest area, northeast China's Jilin Province. Footprints and other evidence of wild Siberian tigers have been found in the Tianqiaoling forest area in northeast China's Jilin Province, the local forest bureau and public security bureau said on Monday. (Xinhua)

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Footprints and other evidence of wild Siberian tigers have been found in the Tianqiaoling forest area in northeast China's Jilin Province, the local forest bureau and public security bureau said on Monday.

On Dec. 4, footprints of a wild Siberian tiger were found by a villager in a valley within the forest. Staff from the local wild animal protection department determined that the prints had been left by an adult male wild Siberian tiger.

Ten days later, further Siberian tiger footprints were found near a highway, together with marks where it had lain down.

When the animal protection staff of Tianqiaoling forestry bureau examined infrared camera data, they found that a wild Siberian tiger was filmed walking in the forest on Dec. 15.

In response to these discoveries, the local forest bureau and public security bureau have taken precautionary measures to prevent conflict between the tigers and the local human population.

