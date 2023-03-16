We Are China

China launches Shiyan-19 satellite

Ecns.cn) 10:57, March 16, 2023

A Long March-11 carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-19 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

This experiment satellite will be used for land resource surveys, urban planning, disaster prevention and mitigation, and other missions.

