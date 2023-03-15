Home>>
China launches new experiment satellite
(Xinhua) 20:34, March 15, 2023
JIUQUAN, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday evening successfully sent a new experiment satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The Shiyan-19 satellite was launched at 7:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-11 carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.
This experiment satellite will primarily be used for land resource surveys, urban planning, disaster prevention and mitigation, and other missions.
It was the 467th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.
