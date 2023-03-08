Indonesian Gen Z stylist fascinated by ethnic cultures in China

People's Daily Online) 13:48, March 08, 2023

"China is a treasure-house. The colorful ethnic cultures here are a source of inspiration for me. I believe designs integrating elements of Chinese and Indonesian cultures will absolutely draw great attention," Pei Youshu, a Chinese Indonesian Gen Z stylist who studies in China.

"I like the traditional ethnic dances and costumes of China very much. And I had always wanted to come to China to learn the authentic Chinese culture," said Pei, who is a junior in fashion styling in the College of Film, Television and Media, Guangxi Arts University, in Nanning city, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Pei Youshu, a Chinese Indonesian Gen Z stylist who studies in China, displays one of his unfinished works. (Photo/Wang Yizhao)

Pei was admitted into the university in 2020. After taking online courses for two years in Indonesia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he finally came to Nanning in November and embarked on a brand new study journey in the city.

Before he came to study in China, he had visited many cities across the country, including Beijing, Nanjing, Harbin, Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Since Guangxi has 12 indigenous ethnic groups, and each of them has a unique and brilliant culture, Pei has looked forward to visiting museums and various cities of the region to enjoy ethnic cultures and find inspiration and material for his designs.

In an effort to learn the characteristics of the traditional costumes of China's 56 ethnic groups, Pei watches videos of the traditional costumes and history of different ethnic groups whenever he has time. He has also been taking painting courses in his spare time to accurately express his design concepts.

"I've seen the traditional costumes of the Zhuang ethnic group, and I'm able to make them more exquisite and beautiful without changing the original designs," Pei said with excitement.

Pei Youshu, a Chinese Indonesian Gen Z stylist who studies in China, designs hair accessories. (Photo/Wang Yizhao)

"In recent years, more and more elements of Chinese culture have entered Indonesia and enjoyed great popularity among Indonesians. If Chinese elements can be integrated into the designs of Indonesian costumes and styles, a new fashion trend will emerge," he said.

"Look at this outfit I designed on the basis of China's cheongsam (or Qipao). I added some gorgeous accessories to cheongsam and made it so beautiful," Pei said.

Although Pei is a newcomer to the fashion industry of Indonesia, the young man in his early 20s has already stood out conspicuously and his designs have won many big awards in the industry.

Pei hopes to become an excellent stylist and that his works will be presented on the top stages in China, and then the international stage.

Pei Youshu, a Chinese Indonesian Gen Z stylist who studies in China, makes accessories. (Photo/Wang Yizhao)

“Ms. Huang can help me realize my dream," Pei said, adding that Huang Yanbing, one of his teachers in Guangxi Arts University, has provided him with professional guidance and adequate room to fulfill his potential, and made him very confident about the future.

Huang also cares about his life just like his mother, according to Pei, who considers the teacher another "treasure" he has found in China besides the splendid ethnic cultures.

By virtue of the geographical proximity and close ancestral ties between Guangxi and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, Guangxi has become one of the provincial-level administrative regions in China that has received the most number of students from ASEAN member states.

In 2019, the number of students who came to study in Guangxi from these countries exceeded 10,000 for the first time.

