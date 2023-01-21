Chinese FM holds phone talks with Indonesian counterpart

Xinhua) 10:23, January 21, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday held a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

As a major country of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indonesia is also an important partner of Belt and Road cooperation, Qin noted.

China-Indonesia relations are facing new development opportunities currently, the Chinese diplomat said, adding that he stands ready to work with Marsudi to follow the strategic guidance of the two countries' heads of state to push for a closer and stronger China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

China encourages more quality Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Indonesia, and hopes Indonesia to provide more safety guarantee and policy facilitation, Qin said.

For her part, Marsudi said China is an important partner of Indonesia on bilateral and multilateral levels, and Indonesia is looking forward to the development of bilateral ties and will strengthen exchange and cooperation with China.

Indonesia attaches great importance to and will try its best to ensure the security of Chinese projects and personnel, said Marsudi, adding that Indonesia welcomes the arrivals of Chinese tourists as early as possible.

Indonesia, who holds the ASEAN presidency this year, will be dedicated to promoting the development of ASEAN-China relations and expects continuous support from China, she said.

Qin said China fully supports the work of Indonesia as the rotating presidency of ASEAN and believes that Indonesia will reflect its leadership in achieving a greater development of the ASEAN community with a shared future and the East Asia cooperation.

