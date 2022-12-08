In pics: Daoshu event at 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Indonesia
Noa Escobar of Japan competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Baek Seunghun of South Korea competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Wang Chun Lei of China's Hong Kong competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Berkey Efe Kose of Trkiye competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Wichmann Leandre of France competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Lia Mun-Lei Tang-Ruggiero of Canada during the Girls Group B Daoshu at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Malak Mahmoud Ibrahim Awad of Egypt competes during the Girls Group A Daoshu at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Kai Xin Wong of Malaysia competes during the Girls Group A Daoshu at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
