We Are China

In pics: Daoshu event at 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:39, December 08, 2022

Noa Escobar of Japan competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Baek Seunghun of South Korea competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Wang Chun Lei of China's Hong Kong competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Berkey Efe Kose of Trkiye competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Wichmann Leandre of France competes during the Boys Group A Daoshu event at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Lia Mun-Lei Tang-Ruggiero of Canada during the Girls Group B Daoshu at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Malak Mahmoud Ibrahim Awad of Egypt competes during the Girls Group A Daoshu at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Malak Mahmoud Ibrahim Awad of Egypt competes during the Girls Group A Daoshu at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Kai Xin Wong of Malaysia competes during the Girls Group A Daoshu at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)