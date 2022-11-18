Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway: landmark project that strengthens China-Indonesia ties

The G20 Summit in Bali has placed Indonesia under the international spotlight.

The event has been drawing attention back in China to the two countries' long years of cooperation, symbolized by the eye-catching Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway.

With a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway is a flagship project for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In October 2015 China and Indonesia signed an agreement to establish a joint venture to build and operate the railway. Construction took off in 2018.

Tracks are being laid and the line is expected to become operational in June 2023, slashing the 3-hour journey down to 40 minutes between the nation’s capital and the capital city of the Indonesian province of West Java.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is the first overseas construction project to fully deploy Chinese railway systems, technology and industrial components.

The aim is to boost the mobility of residents and goods, bolstering economic competitiveness in regions along the route.

It is said that this railway connects not just two cities but the hearts of the Indonesian and Chinese peoples.

