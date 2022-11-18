Home>>
Chinese naval hospital ship arrives in Jakarta
(Xinhua) 17:04, November 18, 2022
People welcome Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Peng Bingjie/Xinhua)
Peace Ark is China's first hospital ship that has a capacity of over 10,000 tonnes. The ship arrived in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Nov. 10 and has since provided free medical checkups for members of the public.
People welcome Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Peng Bingjie/Xinhua)
People pose for photos in front of Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Peng Bingjie/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway: landmark project that strengthens China-Indonesia ties
- Peng calls for closer ties, meets first lady Iriana
- Full text: Joint Statement between The People's Republic of China and The Republic of Indonesia
- China-invested industrial parks bring boom to Indonesia's nickel industry
- China, Indonesia agree on building China-Indonesia community with a shared future
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.