Chinese naval hospital ship arrives in Jakarta

Xinhua) 17:04, November 18, 2022

People welcome Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Peng Bingjie/Xinhua)

Peace Ark is China's first hospital ship that has a capacity of over 10,000 tonnes. The ship arrived in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Nov. 10 and has since provided free medical checkups for members of the public.

People welcome Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Peng Bingjie/Xinhua)

People pose for photos in front of Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Peng Bingjie/Xinhua)

