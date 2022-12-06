8th World Junior Wushu Championships kicks off in Indonesia

Xinhua) 16:29, December 06, 2022

JAKARTA, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened on Monday the eighth World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Banten province, expecting that the tournament can strengthen friendship among countries and regions.

"I am glad to open this championship. I cordially welcome all the Wushu athletes and delegates from 60 countries (and regions) representing five continents," Widodo said at the opening ceremony.

Widodo added that the championships was not merely a competition, but also a good moment to strengthen friendship and brotherhood among nations.

According to secretary general of the International Wushu Federation (IWUF), Zhang Qiuping, a record number of more than 800 athletes are to compete for 71 gold medals.

"I can feel all of the young athletes are very enthusiastic to eventually be able to participate in this competition in person," Zhang said in a press conference preceding the opening ceremony.

Indonesia, as the host country, deploys 23 athletes, according to its Youth and Sport Ministry.

The eighth World Junior Wushu Championships will run from December 3 to 11.

