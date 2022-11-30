Chinese naval hospital ship back home after visit to Jakarta

Xinhua) 09:44, November 30, 2022

Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrives at a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrived at a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday morning after successfully completing a medical mission in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia.

The ship set sail on its 10th overseas mission earlier this month, with 111 doctors and nurses from a naval medical university.

During this mission, they conducted 13,488 diagnoses and performed 37 surgeries for local residents, Chinese community members, and staff members of Chinese institutions.

The medical personnel also helped deliver a baby on the ship, the seventh such instance since Peace Ark was commissioned 14 years ago.

For the first time, Peace Ark was equipped with a magnetically guided capsule endoscope, an intravenous anesthesia robot, a new type of portable endoscope and other sophisticated medical apparatuses, which enabled medical staff to diagnose and treat complicated diseases on board.

Peace Ark had visited 43 countries and regions during its nine previous overseas missions, providing medical services to more than 230,000 people.

Doctors conduct medical examination for a child on the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark during a medical mission in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

A doctor gives a pulse diagnosis for a local patient on the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark during a medical mission in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

A doctor introduces acupuncture treatment and moxibustion treatment to Indonesian military health personnel on the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark during a medical mission in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

A doctor conducts medical examination for a local patient on the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark during a medical mission in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

A doctor conducts medical examination for a local patient on the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark during a medical mission in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)