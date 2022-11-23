Home>>
Xi sends condolences to Indonesian president over deadly earthquake
(Xinhua) 08:07, November 23, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over a deadly earthquake jolting Indonesia.
In the message, Xi said he was saddened to hear that the earthquake has caused heavy casualties and property losses. On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, he extended condolences over the deceased and expressed sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.
Xi also said he believes that under the leadership of Widodo and the Indonesian government, people in the affected areas will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes.
