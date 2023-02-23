China, Indonesia agree to further deepen cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi co-host the fourth meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between China and Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and Indonesia have agreed to deepen strategic synergy and promote cooperation on trade and investment, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday after a meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the two countries.

Qin told reporters after co-hosting the meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi that China and Indonesia have dovetailed their development strategies, jointly addressed risks and challenges, and continued to deepen the new pattern of "four-wheel drive" cooperation in politics, economy, humanities and maritime affairs, setting an example of developing countries embracing a shared future, pursuing strength through unity, and seeking solidarity and cooperation.

The two sides will uphold the leading role of the heads of state, cement high-level contacts, consolidate strategic mutual trust, strengthen defense cooperation, enhance coordination of political and security policies, and offer firm support on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns, so as to promote the China-Indonesia community with a shared future in a deep and substantive manner.

Both countries will deepen their strategic synergy, speed up the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and other flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, and ensure their completion or inauguration on schedule, Qin said.

They will also continue to promote the construction of key projects including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and "Two Countries, Twin Parks" to create a new benchmark for high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, he added.

The two sides are ready to lift their cooperation on trade and investment to a higher level. China, which is the largest trading partner in a decade and second largest source of foreign investment for Indonesia, is willing to further expand the import of commodities and quality agricultural and aquacultural products from Indonesia, the Chinese foreign minister said.

He added that China will encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Indonesia, expand cooperation in the fields ranging from infrastructure, green development to digital economy and healthcare, create highlights of marine cooperation and speed up the restart of aquaculture cooperation.

The two sides will strengthen cooperation in tourism, education, culture, youth and sports, and boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges, Qin said, adding that he believes that with increasing direct flights, Chinese visitor arrivals in Indonesia will resume and even surpass the pre-COVID level.

Both sides will stay committed to their collaboration as major countries, continue to push for alignment and cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and foster a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home in the region, Qin said.

The two countries, together with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), will fully and effectively carry out the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), accelerate negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), and jointly safeguard the peace and stability there, he said.

The two sides will enhance cooperation on the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, deepen communication and collaboration under multilateral frameworks including the Group of 20 (G20) and BRICS, and jointly safeguard and practice real multilateralism, according to Qin.

