Chinese FM to visit Indonesia
(Xinhua) 10:23, February 21, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Indonesia from February 21 to 23 at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Monday.
Qin will chair the 4th meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between China and Indonesia and visit the ASEAN Secretariat during his visit, the spokesperson said.
