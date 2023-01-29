Indonesian official wishes on-schedule completion for construction of railway

Journalists from Chinese and Indonesian media outlets witness and observe the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at the Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2023.(Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

JAKARTA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi invited guests from over 20 Chinese and Indonesian media outlets to witness and observe the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) at the Tegalluar Station on Saturday.

During the tour, Budi conveyed Chinese New Year greetings to Chinese workers and praised the construction progress.

He said that the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR is seeing a crucial year, hoping that the Chinese and Indonesian construction units would continue to work hard, collaborate closely and ensure the on-time completion and launch of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR.

The high-speed line, a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and another major city Bandung.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes.

