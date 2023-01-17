Fuxing bullet train under maintenance in northeast China

Xinhua) 08:33, January 17, 2023

A staff member tests equipment on the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ at a maintenance station of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2023. The most frost-resistant and most intelligent member of China's Fuxing bullet train family, the Fuxing EMU CR400BF-GZ, settled on Monday in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This is the region of the highest latitude and the lowest temperature that the EMU, with an operating speed of 350 km per hour, has ever reached by far. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members communicate in a carriage of the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members prepare to check on the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ at a maintenance station of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member checks on the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ at a maintenance station of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Jan. 16, 2023 shows an interior view of the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member works in a specially-set barrier-free carriage of the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member tests and adjusts equipment in the cockpit of the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Jan. 16, 2023 shows the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ at a maintenance station of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member works in a carriage of the Fuxing Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) CR400BF-GZ in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

