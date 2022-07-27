Nine high-speed train maintenance centers put into use in E China
(Video source: China Railway Shanghai Group Co.,Ltd.)
The China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd. has recently launched nine train repair and maintenance centers in cities located in east China, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
The facilities can perform repair and maintenance of 320 CRH (China railway high-speed) trains on a daily basis.
The maintenance facility designated to support Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China’s Shanghai operates 70 parking tracks along which repair and maintenance of the intelligent Fuxing bullet trains will be carried out. Meanwhile, eight units of robots are employed to facilitate the repair and maintenance work.
The repair and maintenance work is carried out at night when the trains are not in operation to ensure that the vehicles will be able to run safely the next day.
Photos
Related Stories
- High-speed railways boost China's tourism
- High-speed rail showcasing China's independent innovation | Stories shared by Xi Jinping
- China breaks ground on high-speed rail that will cross permafrost
- High-speed passenger train "Romantic Season of Blossoms in Colorful Guizhou" sets off from Shenzhen
- China's high-speed rail lines top 37,900 km at end of 2020
- China aims to connect prefecture-level cities with high-speed railways
- Smart high-speed railway just around the corner in China
- Foreign journalists zoom in on China's high-speed technology
- China’s high-speed rail carries record 10 billion passengers
- Journeys on China’s high-speed rail
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.