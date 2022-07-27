Nine high-speed train maintenance centers put into use in E China

The China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd. has recently launched nine train repair and maintenance centers in cities located in east China, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The facilities can perform repair and maintenance of 320 CRH (China railway high-speed) trains on a daily basis.

The maintenance facility designated to support Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China’s Shanghai operates 70 parking tracks along which repair and maintenance of the intelligent Fuxing bullet trains will be carried out. Meanwhile, eight units of robots are employed to facilitate the repair and maintenance work.

The repair and maintenance work is carried out at night when the trains are not in operation to ensure that the vehicles will be able to run safely the next day.

