Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's high-speed rail lines top 37,900 km at end of 2020

(Xinhua)    09:29, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The total length of high-speed rail lines in China came in at about 37,900 km at the end of 2020, up about 2,900 km from 2019 and almost twice that of 2015, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

A bullet train runs in a trial operation of the Xi'an-Yinchuan high-speed railway in Xinmin Town of Binzhou, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Xin/Xinhua)

By the end of 2019, the length of high-speed rail lines across the country exceeded 35,000 km, making up more than two-thirds of the world's total, said a white paper titled "Sustainable Development of Transport in China" released in December 2020.

In total, China had 146,300 km of rail lines at the end of 2020, up 20.9 percent from that at the end of 2015, according to the railway operator.

After opening 4,933 km of new rail lines to traffic in 2020, the operator plans to expand the rail lines by about 3,700 kilometers this year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York