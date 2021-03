Two actresses in Miao ethnic costume pose for photos in front of a high-speed passenger train at the Shenzhen north railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 16, 2021. High-speed passenger train No. G6022, officially dubbed "Romantic Season of Blossoms in Colorful Guizhou," set off from the Shenzhen north railway station on Tuesday. This move was to encourage residents in Shenzhen and Guizhou to visit the other place. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)