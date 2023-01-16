Languages

Monday, January 16, 2023

High-speed railway connecting Hong Kong, mainland resumes services

(People's Daily App) 15:32, January 16, 2023

The high-speed railway connecting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Chinese mainland resumed operation Sunday after nearly three years of service suspension.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)

