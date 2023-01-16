Home>>
High-speed railway connecting Hong Kong, mainland resumes services
(People's Daily App) 15:32, January 16, 2023
The high-speed railway connecting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Chinese mainland resumed operation Sunday after nearly three years of service suspension.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Excitement, hope run high as high-speed train resumes between Hong Kong, mainland
- Official touts efficacy of Hong Kong security law
- HKSAR gov't strongly opposes Britain's so-called six-monthly report on Hong Kong
- Tickets sale starts for high-speed rail connecting Hong Kong, mainland
- Hong Kong consolidates global financial hub status with innovation, green finance initiatives
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.