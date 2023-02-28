China's Liu Qingyi wins Breaking for Gold World Series 2023

China's Liu Qingyi won the B-girl gold medal after beating 2019 world champion of Japan Ami Yuasa on Saturday in Kitakyushu, Japan, at the breakdancing Gold World Series.

Liu Qingyi during the competition. (Photo: Liu's Weibo account)

Liu, a 17-year-old from Central China's Henan Province, won the global breakdance competition at the Outbreak Europe 2022 event in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, in August 2022, achieving a major breakthrough by becoming the first Chinese B-girl to ever win a world breakdance top-level championship.

