Home>>
China's Liu Qingyi wins Breaking for Gold World Series 2023
(People's Daily App) 14:31, February 28, 2023
China's Liu Qingyi won the B-girl gold medal after beating 2019 world champion of Japan Ami Yuasa on Saturday in Kitakyushu, Japan, at the breakdancing Gold World Series.
Liu Qingyi during the competition. (Photo: Liu's Weibo account)
Liu, a 17-year-old from Central China's Henan Province, won the global breakdance competition at the Outbreak Europe 2022 event in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, in August 2022, achieving a major breakthrough by becoming the first Chinese B-girl to ever win a world breakdance top-level championship.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Song Sichi; Video source: Weibo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Miao people participate in traditional dancing activity in SW China's Guizhou
- Chinese acrobatic dancer puts on dazzling performance
- Chinese car mechanic turns garage into dance floor
- Young dance teacher in SW China's Chengdu teaches college students online
- Incredible Chinese lion dance
- Girl wows social media with beautiful take on Chinese traditional dance
- Students perform folk dance in Kunming, Yunnan Province
- Feature: When Chinese martial arts, Western contemporary dance converge
- Chinese dancer Ma Jiaolong: Ambassador of traditional Chinese culture
- People dance during birthday ball in Karlovac to celebrate its 443rd anniversary
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.