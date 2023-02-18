Friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile held in New Zealand
Players of both teams vie for the ball during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Fans are seen during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Miriam Mayorga (L) of Argentina vies with Sonya Keefe of Chile during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Yamila Rodriguez (R) of Argentina vies with Isidora Olave of Chile during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Florencia Bonsegundo (L) of Argentina vies with Gisela Pino of Chile during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Photos
