Friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile held in New Zealand

Xinhua) 13:33, February 18, 2023

Players of both teams vie for the ball during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Fans are seen during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Miriam Mayorga (L) of Argentina vies with Sonya Keefe of Chile during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Yamila Rodriguez (R) of Argentina vies with Isidora Olave of Chile during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Florencia Bonsegundo (L) of Argentina vies with Gisela Pino of Chile during a friendly women's football match between Argentina and Chile at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)