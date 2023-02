We Are China

Serie A match: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Xinhua) 10:10, February 06, 2023

Players of Inter Milan celebrate after a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AC Milan in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Xinhua/Daniele Mascolo)

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez (bottom) celebrates his goal with teammate Hakan Calhanoglu during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AC Milan in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Xinhua/Daniele Mascolo)

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates his goal during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AC Milan in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Xinhua/Daniele Mascolo)

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez (back) vies with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez during their Serie A football match in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Xinhua/Daniele Mascolo)

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar (L) vies with AC Milan's Olivier Giroud during their Serie A football match in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Xinhua/Daniele Mascolo)

AC Milan's coach Stefano Pioli gestures during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AC Milan in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Xinhua/Daniele Mascolo)

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar (L) vies with AC Milan's Divock Origi during their Serie A football match in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Xinhua/Daniele Mascolo)

