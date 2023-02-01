7th African Nations Championship semifinal match: Senegal vs. Madagascar
Players of Madagascar pose for a group photo before the semifinal match of the 7th African Nations Championship between Senegal and Madagascar at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, Jan 31, 2023. (Xinhua)
Players of Senegal pose for a group photo before the semifinal match of the 7th African Nations Championship between Senegal and Madagascar at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, Jan 31, 2023. (Xinhua)
Jean Razafindrakoto (L) of Madagascar competes during the semifinal match of the 7th African Nations Championship between Senegal and Madagascar at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, Jan 31, 2023. (Xinhua)
Senegal's Lamine Camara (1st R) breaks through during the semifinal match of the 7th African Nations Championship between Senegal and Madagascar at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, Jan 31, 2023. (Xinhua)
Senegal's Malick Mbaye (L) competes during the semifinal match of the 7th African Nations Championship between Senegal and Madagascar at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, Jan 31, 2023. (Xinhua)
Madagascar's Andriamirado Andrianarimanana (R) vies with Senegal's Mamadou Sane during the semifinal match of the 7th African Nations Championship between Senegal and Madagascar at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, Jan 31, 2023. (Xinhua)
Photos
