French League 1 football match: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (2nd L) vies for the ball during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar warms up before the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (front) warms up before the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi warms up before the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar look on during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (L) dribbles during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Vitor Machado Ferreira (2nd R) vies for the ball during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi competes during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike (2nd R) controls the ball the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) and Neymar react during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele (C) shoots during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) and Neymar celebrate a goal during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi competes during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Barcelona, Betis to meet in Spanish Super Cup semifinal
- Moreno's absence from Betis squad brings Aston Villa closer
- Beijing Workers' Stadium turns to international standard professional football arena
- Chinese female footballer Li Jiayue joins Galatasaray SK
- Second pitch themed on Chinese women’s football completed in Liangshan, SW China’s Sichuan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.