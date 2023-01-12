French League 1 football match: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

Xinhua) 13:35, January 12, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (2nd L) vies for the ball during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar warms up before the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (front) warms up before the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi warms up before the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar look on during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (L) dribbles during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitor Machado Ferreira (2nd R) vies for the ball during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi competes during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike (2nd R) controls the ball the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) and Neymar react during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele (C) shoots during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) and Neymar celebrate a goal during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi competes during the French League 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

