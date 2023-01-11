Moreno's absence from Betis squad brings Aston Villa closer

RIYADH, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- La Liga side Betis are on the verge of selling left back Alex Moreno to Aston Villa for a fee believed to be in the region of 20 million euros.

The rumors of Moreno's imminent departure gathered strength late on Monday, when the 29-year-old was left out of Betis' squad to fly to Saudi Arabia, where they will face FC Barcelona in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday night.

Betis turned down an offer of around 12 million euros for the attacking full-back at the end of last week, but the Premier League club coached by former Sevilla and Villarreal boss Unai Emery have considerably upped their offer.

Moreno's form in recent years have made him an attractive target with his pace along the left, one of Betis' key attacking options.

Nottingham Forest tried to sign Moreno in the summer, but the player was not keen on a move to a side that had just won promotion to the Premier League and opted to stay in Spain.

Although Moreno's sale would be an important injection of cash to the side that currently sits fourth in La Liga, with only Juan Miranda to provide cover, Betis would probably have to try and sign a replacement.

