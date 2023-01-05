Chinese female footballer Li Jiayue joins Galatasaray SK

Li Jiayue (R) of China vies with Su Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei during their group A match at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Mumbai, India, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese female footballer Li Jiayue from Shanghai Shengli has joined Galatasaray SK of Turkey, the Shanghai Football Association (SFA) announced on Wednesday.

Born on June 8, 1990, Li served as a defender in the national team and helped the team win the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup. In 2014, Li joined the South Korean club Suwon Samsung Bluewings and was rated as the most valuable player in the K-League.

On its social media platform, the SFA extended its sincere best wishes to Li.

