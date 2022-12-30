Second pitch themed on Chinese women’s football completed in Liangshan, SW China’s Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 14:39, December 30, 2022

Photo shows a newly built football pitch at Wawu primary school in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Chinanews.com/courtesy of the contributor to the pitch)

A football pitch themed on Chinese women’s football, the second of its kind in China, has been completed at a primary school in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The decision to build this football pitch was announced by China’s national women’s football team after they finished second at the East Asian Championship in July 2022.

Wawu Primary School, situated in a mountain at an elevation of 2,700 meters, is surrounded by mist and clouds all year round. More than half of the school’s students play football.

Football players train on a newly built football pitch at Wawu primary school in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Chinanews.com/courtesy of the contributor to the pitch)

In 2018, the principal of the school established a girls’ football team with the aim of bringing joy to the girls and creating more opportunities for them. The team has 38 members who train three to four times everyday. In the past, the young players trained on an unsurfaced football ground and frequently got injured.

“It’s so beautiful. Having a football pitch has always been our dream and we’ll train even harder than before,” said the principal.

Players train on an unsurfaced football pitch at Wawu Primary School in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Chinanews.com/courtesy of the contributor to the pitch)

“This playground is very soft and we can play even on rainy and snowy days. When it was just completed, we had such a great time playing on it that we didn’t even want to go to sleep,” said Jiniu Wuzuo, a student from the school.

China’s first football pitch themed on Chinese women’s football was completed in April 2021 at a primary school in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

