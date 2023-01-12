Barcelona, Betis to meet in Spanish Super Cup semifinal

Xinhua) 08:21, January 12, 2023

RIYADH, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Real Betis and FC Barcelona square off in the second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday night.

The game pits the winners of last season's Copa del Rey with La Liga's runners-up, with the other semifinal between Real Madrid and Valencia on Wednesday. The final will be held on Sunday.

Betis have travelled without their left-back Alex Moreno, who is due to fly to Birmingham on Wednesday to complete a move to Aston Villa.

Betis president Angel Haro has also refused to rule out listening to offers from Atletico Madrid for Spain international striker Borja Iglesias, who has scored eight league goals this season.

The good news for Betis is that striker Juanmi is now fit and will be able to provide cover in attack, while Juan Miranda will play at left-back against his former club.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has striker Robert Lewandowski and left-back Jordi Alba back after the duo missed last Sunday's 1-0 win away to Atletico Madrid through suspension.

Barca have been boosted by the return of Ronald Araujo in their last two games, but considering the Uruguayan is returning after a long muscle injury, Xavi must be tempted to give him a rest in order to avoid a relapse.

That would see Jules Kounde move across to partner Andreas Christensen in central defense, with either Sergi Roberto or Hector Bellerin starting on the right.

Xavi will also have to consider who partners Lewandowski in attack, with Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha likely to start, although Ferran Torres is also an option as he is suspended for Barca's next league game.

