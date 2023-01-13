Dutch striker Weghorst on the verge of Old Trafford move

Xinhua) 15:16, January 13, 2023

LONDON, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Manchester United are on the verge of sealing Dutch international striker Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the current season.

The 30-year-old has ended his loan from Burnley to Turkish club Besiktas and is now travelling to England to finalize his move to Old Trafford.

Weghorst had agreed to spend the season in Turkey after Burnley's relegation to the English Championship (second division) at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign, but has preferred the chance to join Manchester United.

Man United have agreed a loan deal and to pay his wages in a deal thought to be worth around four million pounds and hope to have the 197cm forward available for Saturday's derby at home against Manchester City.

United have been looking to sign a new striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, which left them with just Marcos Rashford and Anthony Martial as specialist strikers in the squad.

Weghorst offers height and power in the air and would give United a different attacking option. Although his form at Burnley in the second half of last season was poor, with just two goals and three assists in 20 league appearances, he played well in the World Cup, scoring two goals in the quarterfinal defeat to Argentina and has hit the net nine times for Besiktas since his move last summer.

