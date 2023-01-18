Home>>
Romulo Jose voted best player for Chengdu Rongcheng in 2022
(Xinhua) 15:09, January 18, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Romulo Jose has been voted the player of the year for China's top-flight side Chengdu Rongcheng for the 2022 season.
Romulo made 32 appearances for the Chengdu team, scoring 12 goals and making six assists.
"Undisputed MVP with outstanding contribution," Chengdu Rongcheng said in a statement.
The Brazilian player received 59 percent of votes from fans and 65 percent of votes from media in his favor, according to the Chinese Super League (CSL) club.
The Chengdu side finished fifth in the CSL table with a 14-game unbeaten streak leading up to the conclusion of the season.
