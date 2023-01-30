Jankovic appointed coach of Chinese football team for Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 15:00, January 30, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Aleksandar Jankovic has been appointed head coach of the Chinese men's football team for the Hangzhou Asian Games held later this year.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Sunday, Jankovic will take charge of the team's training camp from February 4-14 in Foshan, Guangdong Province.

24 players have been called up to attend the training camp to prepare for the 19th Asian Games scheduled from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

The last time that Jankovic coached a Chinese side was at the East Asian Football Championship held in Japan last July, where his team finished third among four participating teams.

The 50-year-old Serbian has been tipped by Chinese media as a candidate for head coach of the Chinese senior national team, which have been inactive since a 2-0 defeat to Oman in their last 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game last March.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)