French Ligue 1 football match: PSG vs. Toulouse

Xinhua) 15:25, February 05, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi (C) vies with Toulouse FC's Moussa Diarra (L) during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (C) shoots during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi (3rd L) shoots the ball for the first goal during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Players of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate scoring during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi competes during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Christophe Galtier (2nd R) looks at his players during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Players of Toulouse FC celebrate their first goal of the game during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)

