French Ligue 1 football match: PSG vs. Toulouse
Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi (C) vies with Toulouse FC's Moussa Diarra (L) during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (C) shoots during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi (3rd L) shoots the ball for the first goal during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Players of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate scoring during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi competes during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Christophe Galtier (2nd R) looks at his players during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Players of Toulouse FC celebrate their first goal of the game during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during a French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse FC in Paris, France, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Glenn Gervot/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Football pitches available in all 74 county-level areas in SW China's Xizang
- 7th African Nations Championship semifinal match: Senegal vs. Madagascar
- Chinese men's football team to play friendlies against New Zealand in March
- Patricio appointed head coach of Chinese Super League side Nantong Zhiyun
- Jankovic appointed coach of Chinese football team for Hangzhou Asian Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.