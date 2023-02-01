Chinese men's football team to play friendlies against New Zealand in March

Xinhua) 11:01, February 01, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's men's football team will play two friendly matches with New Zealand in March, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Wednesday.

According to the CFA, the first match will be held on March 23 in Auckland, while the second is scheduled on March 26 in Wellington.

In addition, the Chinese men's team for the Hangzhou Asian Games, whose players are all under 24 years old, will meet New Zealand U-23 national team on March 23 and 26.

The CFA has not confirmed the head coach and training schedule of the Chinese men's football team so far.

