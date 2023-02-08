We Are China

Serie A football match: Juventus vs. Salernitana

February 08, 2023

FC Juventus' players celebrate Filip Kostic's second goal during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores the penalty kick during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (R) vies with Salernitana's Junior Sambia during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (R) vies with Salernitana's William Troost-Ekong during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Angel Di Maria (L) vies with Salernitana's Lassana Coulibaly during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

