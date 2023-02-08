Serie A football match: Juventus vs. Salernitana
FC Juventus' players celebrate Filip Kostic's second goal during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores the penalty kick during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (R) vies with Salernitana's Junior Sambia during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (R) vies with Salernitana's William Troost-Ekong during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (R) vies with Salernitana's William Troost-Ekong during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
FC Juventus' Angel Di Maria (L) vies with Salernitana's Lassana Coulibaly during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Salernitana in Salerno, Italy, Feb. 7, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Serie A match: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
- French Ligue 1 football match: PSG vs. Toulouse
- Football pitches available in all 74 county-level areas in SW China's Xizang
- 7th African Nations Championship semifinal match: Senegal vs. Madagascar
- Chinese men's football team to play friendlies against New Zealand in March
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.