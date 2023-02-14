Chinese football league to introduce financial supervision system

Xinhua) 14:42, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese football league will introduce a financial supervision system in the new season to ensure financial health of its clubs, a senior league official said.

The system, currently under construction, will be used to check the clubs' financial situation every month, said Liu Jun, the vice director of the Chinese Football League Preparatory Committee.

"Once any problem is detected by the system, we will immediately contact the club involved to sort it out," Liu said.

"A league must balance its income and expenditure in order to promote healthy development. Due to excessive spending in the past, we found it very hard to make both ends meet," he said.

"So we introduced salary and spending caps with the aim to decrease expenses and increase revenue. We hope to see a fundamental change for the better this year," Liu added.

