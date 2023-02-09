French Cup: Marseille vs. PSG

Xinhua) 14:08, February 09, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (1st L) falls down during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes (2nd R) receives a yellow card during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (L) competes during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (L) reacts on the ground during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (3rd L) shoots during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar reacts during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Ramos (R) reacts during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (R) and Lionel Messi warm up before the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (front C) and Lionel Messi (front R) compete during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (L) and Lionel Messi warm up before the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Marseille's players celebrate their victory after the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Olympique de Marseille supporters are seen before the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

Paris Saint-Germain's players stand for a minute silence for the victims of an earthquake in Trkiye and Syria before the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Xinhua)

