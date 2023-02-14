China coach Shui eyeing last eight spot in 2023 women's World Cup

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese women's national team head coach Shui Qingxia has set the goal to reach the last eight for the Steel Roses at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this July.

In the 2019 World Cup in France, the Chinese team entered the last 16. "This time we are certainly looking to make our target higher since this gives us more motivation," Shui told Xinhua before the team's departure for Spain last Friday.

The reigning Asian Champions were allocated into Group D in the World Cup alongside England, Denmark and a yet-to-be-confirmed playoff winner.

"European women's football has been making big progress in recent years. Our opening match against Denmark will be of utmost importance. We need to secure a win to keep our dream alive, and our opponents will likely have the same mindset. Every detail matters," Shui said.

"The World Cup is much harsher than any other tournament. There is no room for a relaxed game in the World Cup," she added. "We have to give it all in every game, no matter who the opponent is. That's essential."

The 57-year-old coach also reminded her players to remain level-headed following their victory in the Asian Cup last year.

"Winning the Asian Cup doesn't mean that we are the best among all national teams in the world. We must recognize the disparity between us and those world-leading women's football powerhouses."

"The European teams show much greater dynamism in transitions. Their players are physically stronger in duels and have more rapid sprints during the game," Shui explained. "Accordingly, we have raised the standards in our training this year. We want our players to be swift when transitioning from attack to defense."

During the two-week visit to Spain from February 10 to 24, the Chinese team will take on two Spanish club teams, Real Betis and Sporting de Huelva, as well as two national teams, Sweden and Ireland. Shui stated that these four friendly matches are an ideal way for the team to progress.

"We haven't played many international matches last year due to the pandemic. This is the first time for me, as the head coach of the Chinese team, to face European teams. Through these high-quality encounters, we can find out if our preparations are sufficient for the World Cup and where we can improve - which is very important," Shui remarked.

Shui also noted that she will provide young players more chances to take part in the friendly games. "Certain young players excelled in the practice, but they need to overcome the anxiety caused by the upcoming encounters. If they can perform well, these youngsters will have a chance to go to the World Cup. I wish we could have more young faces when we go to Australia, it will be good for the squad."

