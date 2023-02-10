Forward Zhang to miss league match for China's warm-ups in Spain

February 10, 2023

GENEVA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese forward Zhang Linyan will miss one league match with Swiss women's club Grasshopper Club Zurich in order to join up with her national team for four international matches in Spain.

"I can't wait to play for the national team and to see my Chinese teammates. I hope I can show what I've learned here and do my job in the team," Zhang said on Thursday.

China will play four matches in Spain to prepare for the Asian Games, FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic Games qualifiers.

Zhang, 22, will leave for Marbella on Saturday for the matches against Spanish clubs Real Betis and Sporting Huelva, and the national teams of Sweden and Ireland.

Zhang has contributed seven goals and six assists since starting a one-year loan to Grasshoppers in September 2022.

"The coach and my teammates at Grasshoppers are very nice. Life in Switzerland is different and I learned lots of things, like the languages. I hope to have some good games for China in the warm-ups," Zhang said.

