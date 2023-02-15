Chinese Football Association head placed under investigation

February 15, 2023

Chinese Football Association (CFA) president and China Youth Football League (CYFL) office director Chen Xuyuan attends a press conference ahead of the first edition of the CYFL in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

WUHAN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xuyuan, president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), has been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Chen, also the deputy Party secretary of the CFA, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement from the Hubei provincial commission for discipline inspection of the CPC and the provincial supervisory commission.

