LED screen for Beijing 2022 added to China National Film Museum

People's Daily Online) 13:10, February 15, 2023

LED screens used in the National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird’s Nest, for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, have recently been donated to the China National Film Museum (CNFM) for collection and display, according to Leyard Group, a Beijing-based visualization solution provider.

Covering an area of about 14,500 square meters, the stage for the opening and closing ceremonies for Beijing 2022 in the Bird’s Nest is the world’s largest LED screen. Leyard provided around 10,000 square meters of LED screens for the stage.

Photo shows moments of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics reproduced by screens used for the Games, which have been donated to the China National Film Museum. (Beijing Daily/Cheng Gong)

To better protect and utilize the legacy of the Games and reproduce the most stunning moments of its opening and closing ceremonies, Leyard donated LED screens used in the Bird’s Nest during the Games to CNFM, including a vertical screen that is 24 meters high and 9.5 meters wide, and a ground screen that covers 695 square meters.

“CNFM is the largest national professional film museum in the world. Adding LED screens used for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to CNFM for collection and display is beneficial to utilizing the legacy of the Games to the utmost,” said an executive of Leyard.

