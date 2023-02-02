Beijing, Zhangjiakou to celebrate anniversary of Beijing 2022

February 02, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- A series of activities celebrating the anniversary of Beijing 2022 will be held in the co-host cities, Beijing and Zhangjiakou, in February and March, Fu Xiaohui, Secretary General of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association, said on Wednesday.

"The opening ceremony will take place at Beijing's Shougang Ice Hockey Arena on Saturday. Various kinds of winter sports activities are going to be organized for people of all ages," he added.

Yang Haibin, deputy director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, said that "eight ice and snow events will be held during the two-month celebration, inspiring more people to get involved in winter sports."

"The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics provided lasting legacies for the city, including the venues, facilities, and talents. The celebration will be launched in Zhangjiakou at the same time on Saturday," said Guo Zhiwei, director of Zhangjiakou Municipal Bureau of Sports.

