Beijing 2022 Olympic athletes honored at ANOC Awards 2022

Xinhua) 09:20, October 20, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The best athletes of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games were honored on Wednesday during the awards ceremony of ANOC Awards 2022 held in Seoul.

The awards ceremony was held in the context of the 26th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

Chinese delegation's freestyle skier Gu Ailing was named the best-performing female athlete of Beijing 2022.

The Chinese Olympic Committee received the award for the outstanding NOC of Beijing 2022.

The awards were attended by representatives from more than 180 NOCs as well as many other Olympic Movement stakeholders.

The ANOC Awards have been held annually since 2014, recognizing and honoring the achievements of the NOCs and their athletes selected by the ANOC jury.

