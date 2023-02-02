Beijing 2022 releases Post-Games Sustainability Report

Xinhua) 08:49, February 02, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG) released the Beijing 2022 Post-Games Sustainability Report on Wednesday.

The report focuses on the approach to sustainability, protection of the ecosystem, addressing climate change, implementing sustainable sourcing, promoting development for the region, enhancing people's well-being, and the legacy of sustainability.

Fu Xiaohui, Secretary General of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association, noted that "the organizers have accumulated a wealth of experience in sustainability, contributing to the Olympics and Paralympics, which is highly recognized by the international community."

According to the report, Beijing 2022 successfully established and implemented a sustainability management system by integrating several international standards that address the environmental and socially responsible elements of large-scale events, which also received third-party certification.

All venues of the Games were either constructed or renovated according to national green building standards that concentrate on a minimum use of resources and energy.

For the first time in the history of the Olympics and in China, Beijing 2022 applied new refrigerants made of natural carbon dioxide at four ice venues, which helped reduce carbon emissions to nearly zero.

During the Games, the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway guaranteed efficient and safe travel among the three competition zones. Energy-efficient and clean-energy vehicles accounted for about 85 percent of all the vehicles used.

In the Yanqing and Zhangjiakou mountain competition zones, the local government prioritized the ecological conservation and carried out a series of measures, such as establishing wildlife corridors and artificial nests, while water resources were utilized efficiently by collecting, storing and reusing rainwater and snowmelt.

