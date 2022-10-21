IOC: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics watched by over two billion people
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games reached a global broadcast audience of more than two billion people, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday.
According to independent research conducted on behalf of the IOC, Beijing 2022 has become the most digitally engaged Olympic Winter Games in history, with 2.01 billion viewers, up 5% from PyeongChang 2018 watching the Games through linear TV and digital platforms.
Viewers watched a total of 713 billion minutes of the Games coverage through Olympic media rights partners' channels, and Olympic social media also achieved 3.2 billion engagements and attracted more than 11 million new followers across various platforms.
Almost half of the viewers surveyed said they want to watch more Olympic Games coverage in the future, and 57% of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19 want to watch more Olympic Games coverage in the coming years.
"Beijing 2022 was the most digitally engaged Olympic Winter Games in history. In close cooperation with our Media Rights Partners around the world, more coverage was made available than ever before, including a record amount via digital platforms," said IOC President Thomas Bach.
"With a global audience of over two billion, the Olympic Winter Games continue to be one of the most watched sports events in the world," he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing 2022 Olympic athletes honored at ANOC Awards 2022
- Feature: Beijing 2022 mascot to start new chapter of legacy
- Winter Olympics themed fashion show held during Beijing Fashion Week
- Feature: China's Olympic legacy enlivens global winter sports industry
- Venues for Beijing 2022 open to public
- Beijing 2022's influence endures in summer
- Beijing 2022 inspires enthusiasm for winter sports in China
- Brightman says singing at Beijing Olympics opening ceremony "highlight" of life
- Reps hail China's sustainability work at Beijing 2022
- Historical site at Yanqing Olympic Village connects past and future
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.