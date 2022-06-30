Brightman says singing at Beijing Olympics opening ceremony "highlight" of life

TOKYO, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Soprano Sarah Brightman said here on Thursday that singing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony was the "highlight" of her life.

The British superstar, who was in Tokyo to launch a Christmas concert, told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) that it was an honor to be invited to sing with Chinese singer Liu Huan in front of 10,000 spectators at Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium.

"It was such an honor," she said. "I think I was the only western artist to have performed on the opening show.

"I didn't know what to expect, but the fact is that so many countries have come together to create that opening show. That was so special. To be part of that was an incredible feeling.

"In many ways, it was the highlight of my life. It was wonderful," she said.

Brightman sang the Beijing Olympic Games' theme song "You and Me" with Liu from the top of a huge globe as fireworks exploded across Beijing on the night of August 8, 2008.

She had been back to China many times since then to hold concerts across China. She and Liu even sang "You and Me" again when she had a concert in Beijing in 2014.

