Activities held at Ice Cube to mark one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 10:13, February 05, 2023

Sun Yining (C) and Che Yingxue (R), venue operation team members of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, experience curling at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People take photos with Bing Dwen Dwen outside the National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People enjoy skating at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children enjoy skating at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People enjoy skating at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Li Huanhuan (1st L), venue operation team member of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, experience skating with her child at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People enjoy skating at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Hu Baiying, venue operation team member of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, experience winter sports activities at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Liu Xu, venue operation team member of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, experience winter sports activities at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Bi Tingzhu, venue operation team member of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, takes a photo with Bing Dwen Dwen outside the National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child enjoys skating at National Aquatics Centre (the "Ice Cube") in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2023. Activities were held here on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

