Competition venues of Beijing Winter Olympics offer ice-and-snow facilities for general public

Xinhua) 16:38, February 03, 2023

Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2023 shows the view of National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People enjoy skiing at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

People enjoy skating at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy creative ice-and-snow activities at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy creative ice-and-snow activities at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People prepare to ski at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

People practice curling at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy skiing at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A child (C) practices curling at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy skating at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A child enjoys creative ice-and-snow activities at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy creative ice-and-snow activities at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy themselves at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy skiing at National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Two boys enjoy skating at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2023. Driven by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, ice and snow tourism has gradually gained popularity among Chinese people. Various competition venues, as the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, offered easy access to ice-and-snow facilities for the general public. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

